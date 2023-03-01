Mission CISD to host gun safety training for parents

The Mission Consolidated School District is partnering up with the non-profit group GRASP to teach parents how to properly store guns in their home.

The hour-long training session will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 at Kenneth White Junior High School and Mission Junior High School at 5:30 p.m.

"I hope it opens some eyes, we do in general hope that it provides the parents with information that they can take home and kind of do their own checks on things from the home side," district spokesman Craig Verley said.

The trainings will be conducted in English and Spanish, and experts will be available for other safety questions and advice.