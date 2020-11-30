Mission EDC launches 'Small Business Market Days' to boost local economy

A three-day shopping event called "Small Business Market Days" kicked off Friday at the Mission Food Park.

Organized by the Mission Economic Development Corp., the event is designed to boost small businesses.

It brought together food trucks, vendors and other Mission-area businesses.

"Shop local. That money stays here," said George Rice, a co-owner of Mission-based 5x5 Brewing Co. "Even if it's going to pay someone wages, that stays here. Or even paying the owner, that stays here. Or rent, that stays here. Or what they're using. It all stays here. That money has a profound compounding effect — compared to buying something that's made in Colorado or something that's made in Canada and China. When you shop local, that money has a very, very profound multiplying effect."

Small Business Market Days started Friday with a "Moonlight Market." It's scheduled to continue on Saturday with Small Business Saturday and on Sunday with "Pups at the Park."

The Mission Food Park is located at the CEED building near the intersection of Bryan Road and Business 83.

Watch the video for the full story.