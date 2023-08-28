Mission family pleas for help in search for missing mother

A Mission family is seeking the public’s help in locating a mother of four who has not been seen in nearly a week.

The Mission Police Department says they’re working to bring 40-year-old Editza Gomez home safely.

“It's too much for us right now,” Caylee Melendez — Gomez’s daughter — said. “It's been really stressful and it's a lot of pressure on us. There is a lot on our plate right now"

Melendez said Gomez hasn't had any communication with her four children or sister since she went missing on Saturday, Aug. 19.

“We know it is not normal, she would have called already,” Melendez said. “She would have let us know she is OK, and I know she would have seen all those missing posts on Facebook."

Melendez says the last person to hear from her mom was her grandfather when Gomez called him to pick her up from a friend's house.

“When he went to go pick her up, she had already left,” Melendez said.

Gomez was last seen walking northbound on the 1000 block of North Miller Avenue. Mission police spokesman Investigator Art Flores says they are using resources to find her.

“We are working in conjunction with a taskforce of the FBI, they are assisting us in making communication and doing some interviews,” Flores said.

Police are also looking for surveillance video that may have captured Gomez on camera.

“We're going to work thoroughly night and day to find her, and of course we need the help from the community,” Flores said.

Melendez said she hopes anyone who might have seen her mom will speak out.

“I just want her to be ok and alive because I don't think we would be able to take the pain of losing her so early,” Melendez said.

Gomez has the word “Emily” tattooed on her right wrist and “Caylee” on her left wrist.

Those with any information on Gomez’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000.