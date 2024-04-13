Mission fire chief: Man rescued in house fire dies
A man who was rescued from a structure fire in Mission on Friday has died.
According to Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia, the victim died Sunday morning and an autopsy has been ordered to determine the official cause of death.
The Mission Fire Department responded to a fire at the 200 block of Guadalupe Street where they found one person inside the home unconscious. The victim suffered second degree burns on his legs and arm.
Garcia said the identity of the victim will not be released because the investigation is still ongoing.
The cause and origin of the fire remain unknown.
