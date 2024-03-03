x

Mission Fire Department unveils new dispatch system

Related Story

The Mission Fire Department unveiled their new dispatch system on Wednesday.

The system, called ProQA, helps first responders if an emergency arises. 

“It's gonna be medical protocols. We'll be able to give medical instructions over the phone if it is warranted,” implementation project manager Claudia Martinez said. “We're gonna be able to provide CPR instructions over the phone… we're gonna be able to provide childbirth instructions over the phone.”

The department is hoping to implement the system by May 2024. 

News
Mission Fire Department unveils new dispatch system
Mission Fire Department unveils new dispatch system
The Mission Fire Department unveiled their new dispatch system on Wednesday. The system, called ProQA, helps first responders if... More >>
3 days ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 Wednesday, February 28, 2024 9:34:00 PM CST February 28, 2024
Radar
7 Days