Mission Fire Department unveils new dispatch system

The Mission Fire Department unveiled their new dispatch system on Wednesday.

The system, called ProQA, helps first responders if an emergency arises.

“It's gonna be medical protocols. We'll be able to give medical instructions over the phone if it is warranted,” implementation project manager Claudia Martinez said. “We're gonna be able to provide CPR instructions over the phone… we're gonna be able to provide childbirth instructions over the phone.”

The department is hoping to implement the system by May 2024.