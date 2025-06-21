Mission firefighter arrested on sexual abuse of a child charge
Related Story
A Mission firefighter was arrested on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, Mission Fire Chief Mike Silva confirmed to Channel 5 News.
Hidalgo County jail records show Juan Luis Garcia was arrested by the McAllen Police Department. He was booked into the jail on Tuesday and released on a $50,000 bond on Wednesday.
Details of what led to Garcia’s arrest were not immediately provided. Channel 5 News issued a public information request for details.
The city of Mission issued the following statement in connection with Garcia’s arrest:
“The City of Mission Fire Department is aware of the recent arrest of one of our firefighters. At this time, the City has not been provided information regarding the reason for the arrest or the charges. Once the City receives information, we will proceed in accordance with City policies and take action if necessary.”
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
News
News Video
-
Body of Angelina Resendiz arriving in Harlingen
-
Sen. Bernie Sanders holding rally in McAllen
-
Mission police: Man charged with murder after intentionally running over friend
-
Former Mission firefighter accused of sexually abusing close relative
-
Congressman Cuellar reacts to recent ICE raids
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns postpone Saturday matchup due to opponent travel issues
-
Brownsville International Summer Soccer Cup returns this July
-
PSJA Bears linemen advance to State Lineman Challenge in Abilene
-
Weslaco Panthers premiere documentary on 2024 state champion softball team
-
UIL suspends Progreso soccer head coach for UIL rule violations