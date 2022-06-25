Mission firefighter tests positive for coronavirus
Related Story
A Mission firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus.
Disinfection measures are underway at the city's fire station, including a deep cleaning of work stations as well as common areas.
A city spokesperson says germ-fighting cleansers are also being utilized.
Authorities are now in the process of notifying others who may have been exposed.
News
A Mission firefighter has tested positive for coronavirus. Disinfection measures are underway at the city's fire station, including a... More >>
News Video
-
CDC reports 3 Valley counties have high Covid transmission rates
-
TxDOT provides tour of new westbound bridge on Pharr interchange
-
Valley residents react to Supreme Court overturning Roe. V. Wade
-
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,159 cases of COVID-19
-
Cause of fire at Donna club under investigation