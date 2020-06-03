x

Mission Hit and Run

MISSION - The suspect in a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident turned himself into Mission Police.

 

Eliud Barrera is charged with accident involving injury.

 

Mission Police believe he was behind the wheel of a dark SUV involved in the incident Wednesday.

 

Police say a man walking along the 3200 block of Francisco Street was hit and sustained a leg injury.

 

Barrera allegedly fled the scene.

 

He was charged and released on bond Friday.

