Mission Hit and Run

MISSION - The suspect in a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident turned himself into Mission Police.

Eliud Barrera is charged with accident involving injury.

Mission Police believe he was behind the wheel of a dark SUV involved in the incident Wednesday.

Police say a man walking along the 3200 block of Francisco Street was hit and sustained a leg injury.

Barrera allegedly fled the scene.

He was charged and released on bond Friday.