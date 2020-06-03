Mission Hit and Run
MISSION - The suspect in a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident turned himself into Mission Police.
Eliud Barrera is charged with accident involving injury.
Mission Police believe he was behind the wheel of a dark SUV involved in the incident Wednesday.
Police say a man walking along the 3200 block of Francisco Street was hit and sustained a leg injury.
Barrera allegedly fled the scene.
He was charged and released on bond Friday.
