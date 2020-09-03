x

Mission holds drive-through memorial service for fallen police officer

Related Story

The city of Mission said farewell to a fallen police officer Monday.

Mission police Officer Jorge Cabrera died as a result of COVID-19.

Police Chief Robert Dominguez and Mayor Armando "Doc" O'caña, among others, joined Cabrera's family Monday for a drive-through memorial service.

Watch the video for the full story.

News
Mission holds drive-through memorial service for fallen...
Mission holds drive-through memorial service for fallen police officer
The city of Mission said farewell to a fallen police officer Monday. Mission police Officer Jorge Cabrera died as... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, September 01 2020 Sep 1, 2020 Tuesday, September 01, 2020 5:50:00 AM CDT September 01, 2020
Radar
7 Days