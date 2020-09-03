Mission holds drive-through memorial service for fallen police officer
The city of Mission said farewell to a fallen police officer Monday.
Mission police Officer Jorge Cabrera died as a result of COVID-19.
Police Chief Robert Dominguez and Mayor Armando "Doc" O'caña, among others, joined Cabrera's family Monday for a drive-through memorial service.
Watch the video for the full story.
