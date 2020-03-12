x

Mission lifts fireworks ban for 4th of July celebration

MISSION – On Monday, Mission city leaders voted to lift a fireworks ban for the Fourth of July celebration.

The fireworks are only for a city approved event – the ban lift doesn’t apply to residents.

Local businesses asked city commissioners to change the city ordinance, hoping to bring in extra revenue.

