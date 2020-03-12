x

Mission Man Charged with Animal Cruelty

Related Story

MISSION – A Mission man is facing a felony charge for striking a llama in the face.

According to court documents, in late February, Miguel Angel Sanchez struck the llama in a reckless and cruel manner.

Mission police took him into custody and charged with with torture and cruelty to livestock animals.

Sanchez is being held on a $20,000 bond. 

News
Mission Man Charged with Animal Cruelty
Mission Man Charged with Animal Cruelty
MISSION – A Mission man is facing a felony charge for striking a llama in the face. According to court... More >>
2 years ago Wednesday, July 26 2017 Jul 26, 2017 Wednesday, July 26, 2017 4:19:31 PM CDT July 26, 2017
Radar
7 Days