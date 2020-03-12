Mission Man Charged with Animal Cruelty
MISSION – A Mission man is facing a felony charge for striking a llama in the face.
According to court documents, in late February, Miguel Angel Sanchez struck the llama in a reckless and cruel manner.
Mission police took him into custody and charged with with torture and cruelty to livestock animals.
Sanchez is being held on a $20,000 bond.
