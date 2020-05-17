Mission Man on Trial for Straw Gun Purchases Found Not Guilty

MCALLEN – A Mission man accused of making straw purchases for shipment into Mexico was found not guilty of all four counts against him.

The court discharged the jury Wednesday afternoon and announced it will enter a judgment of acquittal.

Federal agents said Lombardo Bazan illegally straw purchased firearms, conspired and recruited multiple people to make those purchases.

According to court documents, in January of 2016, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a man named Joseph Gonzalez for illegally trying to export weapons.

Officers found 16 weapons in the vehicle.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents interviewed Bazan in September of 2016. He told agents he traded four of the weapons found in the vehicle for a 1993 pick-up truck.

Agents spoke to the former owner of the truck, who then told them no guns were involved in the transaction.

Agents then spoke to what they call co-conspirators. They told agents Bazan would supply them with money to buy the guns and tell them which guns to buy.

They also told agents that Bazan would take possession of the weapons after they were purchased.

Again, Bazan was acquitted of all counts, including penalties for firearms and importing or manufacturing firearms.