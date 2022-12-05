Mission man to be charged with murder in connection with wife's death, authorities say

A Mission man is facing a murder charge after investigators believe he intentionally fatally struck his wife with a vehicle Sunday night.

Erick Alberto Solache-Araujo, 27, was arrested on a murder charge Monday in connection with his wife’s death, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Frank Medrano.

Jail records show Solache-Araujo was booked into Hidalgo County jail on Monday.

Solache-Araujo will be charged with murder at an arraignment set for Tuesday at 2 p.m., Medrano said.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said a homicide investigation began after a woman arrived at a Mission hospital Sunday night with "apparent injuries from being struck by a vehicle."

Life saving measures were unsuccessful, Guerra said.

Investigators believe her husband, now identified as Solache-Araujo, "struck her intentionally" after an argument.

The woman has not yet been identified by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.