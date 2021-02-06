Mission Murder Arraignment

MISSION – A man accused of killing a 19-year-old man was charged with capital murder on Saturday.

Thirty-eight-year-old Eulalio De Los Santos Monjaras was picked up Friday after being pulled over for a traffic stop in Alamo.

"He's not a U.S. citizen, so he's a flight risk," said Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace Bobby Contreras.

The murder happened August 22nd on Trey Leal Avenue near Mission. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived on scene, they found the victim, Cesar Eduardo Jaramillo, deceased with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the suspect and victim were arguing over money.

Monjaras was given a $1 million bond.