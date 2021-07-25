Mission PD offers free school supplies, COVID vaccines to the public

The Mission Police Department held a back to school event where they distributed more than 1,000 backpacks full of school supplies.

"We understand that this year a lot of our families they've had a rough year,” Mission police Cpl. Robert Rodriguez said. “So [with] these school supplies, we're hoping it helps them a little bit."

Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez said the department would usually hand out school supplies on their National Night Out. But because of the virus, things had to change, including what they are giving away.

"We have the Hidalgo County Health Department and Precinct 3 here,” Chief Dominguez said. “They'll be going car to car as well asking people if they want to get vaccinated.”

Although you do not have to get a vaccine to get the school supplies, Chief Dominguez says he hopes the offer helps encourage people to do so.

After the story originally aired, a spokesperson with the city of Mission said nearly 100 vaccines were distributed during the Friday event.