Mission PD search for robbery suspect caught on camera

The Mission Police Department is searching for a man caught robbing a business on camera.

Police said a man in his early 50’s robbed a Surestay hotel on the 600th block of East Expressway 83 in Mission at approximately 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police said the man threatened the clerk with a note stating, ‘Give me the money, and no one gets hurt.”

The suspect made off with about $100, police said.

If you have any information call the Mission Police Department at 956-581-8477.

Authorities are offering up to $1,000 reward if the information leads to arrest.

