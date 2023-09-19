x

Mission PD to host school supply giveaway Friday

The Mission Police Department is teaming up with Driscoll Health Plan to host a free school supply drive-thru giveaway  and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Friday, July 23.

800 class-ready backpacks will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Mission Police Department located at 1200 East 8th street. 

Children must be present to receive a backpack. 

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. The vaccines will be made available from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villareal and the Hidalgo County Health Department for eligible children. 

