Mission police continue searching for suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run

The Mission Police Department continues searching for the driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a 79-year-old woman Thursday.

Ines Maria Guerra succumbed to her injuries at the scene after she was struck by a silver vehicle near Conway Avenue and 1st Street in Mission, police said.

The driver fled the scene. The vehicle may have extension damage to the front, police added.

Those with information regarding the accident are urge to contact Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.