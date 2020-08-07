Mission Police Department to hand out free meals
The Mission Police Department is serving the community in a different way handing out free meals at the station on East 8th Street.
They're handing out meals starting at 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out.
Masks are required.
Mission's Crime Stoppers coordinator said this is their way of saying “Thank you” to the community for their love and support.
