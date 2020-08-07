x

Mission Police Department to hand out free meals

Related Story

The Mission Police Department is serving the community in a different way handing out free meals at the station on East 8th Street.

They're handing out meals starting at 11:30 a.m. until the food runs out.

Masks are required.

Mission's Crime Stoppers coordinator said this is their way of saying “Thank you” to the community for their love and support.

News
Mission Police Department to hand out free...
Mission Police Department to hand out free meals
The Mission Police Department is serving the community in a different way handing out free meals at the station on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, August 05 2020 Aug 5, 2020 Wednesday, August 05, 2020 11:24:00 PM CDT August 05, 2020
Radar
7 Days