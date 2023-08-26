Mission Police Department unveils safety zone to conduct secure exchanges
Related Story
Those buying and selling things online in the city of Mission now have a designated area to complete their transactions.
The Mission Police Department unveiled a safety zone right at the parking lot of their building, which is surrounded by cameras.
City leaders say divorced, or separated parents can also use it as a pickup and drop off spot if they share custody of children.
The new safe space is available to everyone, not just Mission residents.
“The best thing to do is just to have a general place here where it's monitored, and it's a safe place to have exchanges,” Mission Mayor Nori Gonzalez Garza said.
City leaders hope the area will prevent assaults and robberies.
News
Those buying and selling things online in the city of Mission now have a designated area to complete their transactions.... More >>
News Video
-
Mission family pleas for help in search for missing mother
-
Safety measures increased at stadiums ahead of Friday night football games
-
UTRGV Marching Band prepping for fall debut
-
Inside the Valley: A conversation with senatorial candidate Colin Allred
-
RGV 9-1-1 to host inaugural Public Safety Wellness Seminar