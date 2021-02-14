Mission police investigating death of baby

Police officers are investigating the death of an infant, Mission Police Department Spokesperson Arturo Flores confirmed Thursday morning.

Police say at about 9:57 a.m., the father of the infant found the 2-month-old baby boy unresponsive and immediately called 911 to the apartment complex located on the 3200 block of Magdalena St. in Mission.

Mission police have requested an autopsy due to the baby having blood from the nose and mouth.

Foul play is not expected at this time. Police say both parents are cooperating with police.

The death remains under investigation.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with new information from the Mission Police Department.