x

Mission police investigating possible homicide

Related Story

The Mission Police Department is investigating a possible homicide Monday afternoon, said Public Information Officer Art Flores.

Police are investigating the possible homicide of a 31-year-old male victim found with a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Tulipan Street.

The scene remains active.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Images

News
Mission police investigating possible homicide
Mission police investigating possible homicide
The Mission Police Department is investigating a possible homicide Monday afternoon, said Public Information Officer Art Flores. Police are... More >>
1 day ago Monday, January 03 2022 Jan 3, 2022 Monday, January 03, 2022 12:59:00 PM CST January 03, 2022
Radar
7 Days