Mission police officers distribute turkeys during traffic stops

Officers with the Mission Police Department were not conducting regular traffic stops.

On Thursday, instead of giving out tickets to drivers they stop, the officers are handing out turkeys as a way to give back to the community.

A total of 70 turkeys were issued.

"The favorite part is when you put a smile on their face, they're like relieved from having to pay a ticket of two, three, four, five hundred dollars, to receiving a free turkey,” Mission police Chief Cesar Torres said. “We're not out here only to enforce laws or write citations or make arrests. We want the people to trust us whenever there's a problem for them to call us.”

