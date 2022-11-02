Mission police searching for truck in connection with 'road rage incident'
Related Story
Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident."
Police say an aggravated assault happened on Oct. 21 at about 11:28 p.m. on the 1500 block of West Frontage.
Two vehicles got into a "road rage incident," police said.
Mission police are now searching for a white Chevy truck with black rims and chrome step rails in connection with the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5025 or Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.
News
Mission police are searching for a white truck in connection with a "road rage incident." Police say an aggravated... More >>
News Video
-
Political ad spending for Valley congressional races hits all-time high
-
Edinburg CISD to hold special meeting to discuss construction funds for collegiate...
-
AAA: Gas prices starting to drop as end of the year approaches
-
UTRGV and DHR Health end affiliation agreement
-
Leasing agreement signed for Hidalgo County to rent out Willacy County Detention...