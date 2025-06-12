Mission police seeking aggravated kidnapping suspect
The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an aggravated kidnapping.
The department announced the individual was a suspect in an aggravated kidnapping investigation, but did not elaborate.
Channel 5 News reached out to a Mission police spokesman for additional details on Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated with details one a response has been made.
Those with any information on the suspect’s identity or location are urged to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000, or the Mission Crime Stoppers: 956-581-8477.
