Mission police seeking aggravated kidnapping suspect

The Mission Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an aggravated kidnapping.

The department announced the individual was a suspect in an aggravated kidnapping investigation, but did not elaborate.

Channel 5 News reached out to a Mission police spokesman for additional details on Tuesday afternoon. This story will be updated with details one a response has been made.

Those with any information on the suspect’s identity or location are urged to contact the Mission Police Department at 956-584-5000, or the Mission Crime Stoppers: 956-581-8477.