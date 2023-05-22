Mission receives mosquito spraying, Rio Grande City scheduled for one overnight

Mission residents may be seeing fewer mosquitoes.

That's because the city did a mosquito spraying Friday night. This comes after the recent rain the area's been seeing in the past several weeks.

Mission residents are asked by the city to clean up any standing water on their property. Experts say that's where mosquitoes lay their eggs.

"We haven't had really much of a break from the rains," Cameron County Health Administrator Esmeralda Guajardo said. "And our concern from a public health perspective is that anytime there are mosquitoes, there's a risk for diseases...such as Zika, West Nile, Chikungunya."

The county did spray the Laguna Heights area on Thursday night.

Rio Grande City is scheduled to have a mosquito spraying overnight as well.