Mission Robbery Suspect on the Run

MISSION – A suspect caught on surveillance robbing a convenience store is still on the run.

The robbery happened Monday before 10:30 p.m. at the Stripes store on the 7000 block of Shary Road.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released video footage so the public can help authorities find him.

The man is seen going into the store and walking directly behind the counter. Deputies said he forcefully took money from the clerk.

The man left with an unknown amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8114.