Mission Robbery Suspect on the Run
Related Story
MISSION – A suspect caught on surveillance robbing a convenience store is still on the run.
The robbery happened Monday before 10:30 p.m. at the Stripes store on the 7000 block of Shary Road.
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office released video footage so the public can help authorities find him.
The man is seen going into the store and walking directly behind the counter. Deputies said he forcefully took money from the clerk.
The man left with an unknown amount of money.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts can call Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8114.
News
MISSION – A suspect caught on surveillance robbing a convenience store is still on the run. The robbery happened Monday... More >>
News Video
-
Drop in ER check-ins concerning some Valley doctors
-
Tax expert advises people who received pandemic financial assistance to file taxes...
-
Online classes continue at UTRGV despite COVID-19 vaccine
-
Starr County officials frustrated over lack of covid-19 vaccines as hospital reaches...
-
UTRGV closer to getting football program after WAC announcement