x

Mission student accused of making bomb threat charged as an adult

Related Story

A Mission High School student accused of making a bomb threat went before a judge on Friday and has been charged as an adult.

Ivan Andres Morin, 17, was arraigned on Friday and given a $25,000 bond; he was charged with a false alarm.

Mission police say Morin made the threat while inside his classroom on Thursday.

RELATED STORY: Police: Mission High School student arrested after making bomb threat 

News
Mission student accused of making bomb threat...
Mission student accused of making bomb threat charged as an adult
A Mission High School student accused of making a bomb threat went before a judge on Friday and has been... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 06 2024 Sep 6, 2024 Friday, September 06, 2024 8:09:00 PM CDT September 06, 2024
Radar
7 Days