Mission student accused of making bomb threat charged as an adult
A Mission High School student accused of making a bomb threat went before a judge on Friday and has been charged as an adult.
Ivan Andres Morin, 17, was arraigned on Friday and given a $25,000 bond; he was charged with a false alarm.
Mission police say Morin made the threat while inside his classroom on Thursday.
