Mission teacher charged for inappropriate relationship with student

On Wednesday, the Mission Police charged 31-year-old Mario Delgado Junior for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a female student at the Juan Diego Academy.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the relationship between Delgado and the student was ongoing for more than a year.

Officials said a 16-year-old student alerted a school counselor in May.

Mission Police said Delgado is no longer employed at the academy and is currently behind bars.

3 weeks ago Wednesday, June 16 2021 Jun 16, 2021 Wednesday, June 16, 2021 11:34:00 PM CDT June 16, 2021
