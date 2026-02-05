Mission unveils new fire trucks
Related Story
Two new fire trucks valued at nearly $2 million were unveiled to the public on Monday in Mission.
The trucks are expected to be fully operational by April 2026 and are equipped with new technology designed to improve response times.
“We're going to have new software; we're going to have a CAD, which is a computer-aided dispatch that allows us to track our firefighters and their response times,” Mission Fire Chief Michael Silva said.
The new fire trucks are replacing trucks that were more than 16 years old.
News
Two new fire trucks valued at nearly $2 million were unveiled to the public on Monday in Mission. The... More >>
News Video
-
Bond set for former Edinburg smoke shop employee accused of stealing safe...
-
Bond set at $2.7 million for suspected shooter in Mission kidnapping
-
Sheriff’s office: Bodies found in vehicle were burned beyond recognition in Peñitas
-
Consumer Reports: Social media scams
-
STHS offering cardiac screenings