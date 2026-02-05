Mission unveils new fire trucks

Two new fire trucks valued at nearly $2 million were unveiled to the public on Monday in Mission.

The trucks are expected to be fully operational by April 2026 and are equipped with new technology designed to improve response times.

“We're going to have new software; we're going to have a CAD, which is a computer-aided dispatch that allows us to track our firefighters and their response times,” Mission Fire Chief Michael Silva said.

The new fire trucks are replacing trucks that were more than 16 years old.