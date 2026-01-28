Mission woman giving away winter clothing to those in need

A Mission woman is doing what she can to help her neighbors.

Maria Aguilar is giving away warm clothing to those in need. The clothing — jackets, beanies and socks — is hanging over her fence near North Doffing Avenue and Anna Road.

“Put yourself in other people's shoes. We are blessed to be warm and cozy,” Aguilar said. “My daughter and I were in the living room and we said, ‘we are warm and cozy, but what about other people?’"

Aguilar turned that thought into action.

By late Sunday afternoon, she moved coats and scarves she had stored in her garage to the fence for anybody to pick up at no cost.

She posted about the free clothing on social media.

“We’ve filled the fence about four times,” Aguilar said. “By morning there was nothing left, so it worked."

Aguilar said she plans to restock her fence line with the free clothes as long as she sees the need.

