Mission woman giving away winter clothing to those in need
Related Story
A Mission woman is doing what she can to help her neighbors.
Maria Aguilar is giving away warm clothing to those in need. The clothing — jackets, beanies and socks — is hanging over her fence near North Doffing Avenue and Anna Road.
“Put yourself in other people's shoes. We are blessed to be warm and cozy,” Aguilar said. “My daughter and I were in the living room and we said, ‘we are warm and cozy, but what about other people?’"
Aguilar turned that thought into action.
By late Sunday afternoon, she moved coats and scarves she had stored in her garage to the fence for anybody to pick up at no cost.
She posted about the free clothing on social media.
“We’ve filled the fence about four times,” Aguilar said. “By morning there was nothing left, so it worked."
Aguilar said she plans to restock her fence line with the free clothes as long as she sees the need.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Yaqui Animal Rescue creating shelters for stray dogs being dumped near Donna
-
Cities of Hidalgo and Pharr working together on $600,000 road repaving project
-
Residents in Brownsville neighborhood grieving after mobile home fire kills 2 men
-
Investigation underway after Brownsville mobile home fire kills 2 men
-
Made in the 956: Edinburg native shares her love of dance and...
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Porter wins 3-0 district battle with Brownsville Rivera
-
Vela Lady Sabercats win thrilling battle with McAllen Memorial in final seconds
-
Los Fresnos High School graduate heading to Super Bowl LX with the...
-
RGV Vipers complete the sweep against the RIP City Remix
-
Hidalgo takes game one of the district series against Valley View