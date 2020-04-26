Mobile app aims to provide support for people struggling with mental health

Mental health concerns are on the rise during the pandemic. A new mobile application aimed at addressing those issues allows more access to people to reach out for help.

The Lyf App allow people to engage in community discussions on mental health issues. It also has a 24-hour life support feature, which allows users to chat with a clinician.

Jordan Freda, chief compliance officer for Lyf App, says some times it can seem as if everyone is doing okay and wants people struggling with loneliness or anxiety to know that everything is not what is seems and they’re not alone.

