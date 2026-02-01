Mobile Mexican consulate event set for Saturday in San Benito

The Mexican Consulate's Office will have staff members in San Benito as part of their first mobile consulate visit of the year.

The mobile consulate event is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Benito Community Building on Heywood Street.

Staff members will help people with applications for Mexican passports, official certificates, and dual nationality for free.

“We realized not everybody has [the ability] to come from Monday to Friday here to the consulate,” Minister Judith Arrieta Mungia said. “We went to places where we know there is a community with Mexican-origin families, or somebody who needs their documents to be valid because time has passed and they no longer have a valid document.”

The consulate can also help people open bank accounts. For more information, contact the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville at 956-708-2253