Mobile Mexican consulate event set for Saturday in San Benito
Related Story
The Mexican Consulate's Office will have staff members in San Benito as part of their first mobile consulate visit of the year.
The mobile consulate event is set for Saturday, Jan. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Benito Community Building on Heywood Street.
Staff members will help people with applications for Mexican passports, official certificates, and dual nationality for free.
“We realized not everybody has [the ability] to come from Monday to Friday here to the consulate,” Minister Judith Arrieta Mungia said. “We went to places where we know there is a community with Mexican-origin families, or somebody who needs their documents to be valid because time has passed and they no longer have a valid document.”
The consulate can also help people open bank accounts. For more information, contact the Mexican Consulate in Brownsville at 956-708-2253
News
News Video
-
Elsa skate park temporarily closes following graffiti vandalism
-
Driver arrested following hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Brownsville
-
100 million sterile flies to be released near the Valley to battle...
-
Animal rescue workers say cruelty reports on the rise in Starr County
-
Appeal denied for man convicted of killing ex-wife in McAllen
Sports Video
-
UTRGV Football players and 'Vaquero Up' host fundraiser to help Frank "The...
-
Progreso stays perfect in district play with win over Idea Weslaco Pike
-
McAllen High Bulldogs keep perfect record intact & La Feria Lionettes stay...
-
PSJA's Kaylie Lopez signs with Schreiner University softball
-
UTRGV WBB defense puts up best performance of the season in win...