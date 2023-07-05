Mobile Utility Clinic Continues to Reach Communities

UPDATE (6/6): Forty-eight families have been helped by the Hidalgo County utility mobile clinic.

The bus visited communities in Hargil and Monte Alto.

They plan to visit Indian Hills, Abram and Sullivan City.

-----

EDINBURG – Families who live in rural areas may now be eligible for utility assistance.

The Hidalgo County Community Services Agency has partnered with Precinct 1 and Precinct 2 for this initiative.

They’ll be using a tech bus over the summer to help those who can’t make it to their main office in Edinburg.

To apply for this assistance, you’ll need the following:

Proof of income

Identification

Proof of residency

A current utility bill

To find out when the tech bus is coming to your area, call 956-383-6240.

Watch the video above for more information.