Moda y Belleza: Mitos y verdades sobre los tratamientos faciales

Stefania García, médico cirujano, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentaros sobre los procesos dermatológicos y quitar todos los tabúes en cuanto al uso de botox.

Ubicación de la clínica: Plaza Sexta Avenida, Matamoros, Tamaulipas, México. 

Número para citas: +52 86 82 41 62 32 / Instagram: dra.stefaniag

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

