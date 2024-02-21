Monday, Feb. 19, 2024: Breezy and milder, temps in the 70s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Raymondville police identify suspect in fatal shooting
-
Suspect in Weslaco standoff to be arraigned Thursday
-
Brownsville ISD considering closing 3 campuses amid $20 million deficit
-
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
-
Rio Grande City business owner arrested on theft charges
Sports Video
-
Tuesday 2/20 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights & Scores
-
Girls HS Basketball Region IV Quarterfinal Highlights & Scores
-
Lady Bobcat senior trio reflects on final playoff ride
-
Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title
-
Monday 2/19 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights