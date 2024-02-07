x

Monday, Feb. 5, 2024: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 70s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Monday, Feb. 5, 2024: Breezy and sunny,...
Monday, Feb. 5, 2024: Breezy and sunny, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 days ago Monday, February 05 2024 Feb 5, 2024 Monday, February 05, 2024 9:23:00 AM CST February 05, 2024
Radar
7 Days