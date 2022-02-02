Monday is the last day to register to vote for the March primaries

Monday, Jan. 31, is the last day to register to vote or make changes to your already existing voter registration information before the March primaries.

If that information is not up to date, then you might not receive a new voter's registration card.

Hidalgo County Elections Administrator Yvonne Ramón says this is the case for a lot of people in the county.

"There are actually over 403,000 registered voters in the county of Hidalgo, but I mentioned only 385,000 cards went out because the difference in that number is the amount of people that are already in suspense mode, not suspended," Ramon said. "You're an active voter, but you are one of the ones that when you go vote, you're going to have to fill out some forms."

The process is pretty simple if you're already registered because all changes can be made online at votetexas.gov. However, if you're registering for the first time, keep in mind, that the voter registration department needs the hard copy of the forms.

"You can fax or email. Now what is the catch on that? The catch is that you will be untimely, because let's say you can't drive over here, let's say you can't turn it in, but you have four business days in which we have to receive the original," Ramon said.

If you plan on hand delivering the forms on Monday, the Hidalgo County elections office is located at 213 S. Closner Blvd. and will be open until 7 p.m.

If you're running late, Ramón says to give them call at 956-318-2570, and they'll wait for you.