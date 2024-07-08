x

Monday, July 1, 2024: PM shower, hazy, temps in the 90s

By: Sergio Puente

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Monday, July 1, 2024: PM shower, hazy,...
Monday, July 1, 2024: PM shower, hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 week ago Monday, July 01 2024 Jul 1, 2024 Monday, July 01, 2024 9:30:00 AM CDT July 01, 2024
Radar
7 Days