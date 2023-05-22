x

Monday, May 1, 2023 - Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

News
Monday, May 1, 2023 - Warm and...
Monday, May 1, 2023 - Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
2 weeks ago Monday, May 01 2023 May 1, 2023 Monday, May 01, 2023 8:57:00 AM CDT May 01, 2023
Radar
7 Days