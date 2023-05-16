Monday, May 15, 2023: Scattered t-storms, temps in the 80s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
San Benito High School principal placed on paid administrative leave
-
UTRGV providing local schools with mental health experts
-
Cameron County opening disaster assistance center for those impacted by Laguna Heights...
-
Victims in fatal Brownsville bus stop crash identified by police
-
DSHS: 1 dead, four hospitalized in suspected fungal infection linked to surgery...