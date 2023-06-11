Monday, May 22, 2023: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Related Story
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
News
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
News Video
-
Low interest disaster loans still available for storm victims
-
‘Like something out of a movie:’ Fishing captain shares experience of being...
-
UTRGV: 5 in custody, scene cleared after ‘heavy police presence’ at apartment...
-
Pharr police investigating after deceased male found during welfare check
-
International Boundary and Water Commission weighs in on new buoy system along...