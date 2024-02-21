Monday's HS Boys Basketball Bi-district Schedule
Related Story
WESLACO, Texas -- Eight of the 23 HS boys basketball Bi-District round matchups will be played on Monday, 2/19. Click on the video above for a look at tomorrow's slate of games.
Monday's schedule includes:
6A
Edinburg North at Los Frensos, 7 p.m.
La Joya High at Brownsville Hanna, 7 p.m.
5A
Rio Grande City vs. Gregory-Portland at Falfurrias High School, 6:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m.
McAllen High at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.
4A
La Feria vs. Calallen, 6 p.m. at Kingsville King High School
Brownsville Jubilee vs. Bishop, 8 p.m. at Kingsville King High School
3A
Rio Hondo vs. Pharr Vanguard, 7 p.m. at Edinburg Vanguard
News
WESLACO, Texas -- Eight of the 23 HS boys basketball Bi-District round matchups will be played on Monday, 2/19. Click... More >>
News Video
-
Hidalgo County reports 2 flu-related deaths
-
Teen suspect in death of San Benito police officer facing death penalty
-
Valley woman shares road to recovery following red light therapy sessions
-
Hats Off to Women of Distinction 2024 scheduled for March
-
Raymondville police identify suspect in fatal shooting
Sports Video
-
Tuesday 2/20 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights & Scores
-
Girls HS Basketball Region IV Quarterfinal Highlights & Scores
-
Lady Bobcat senior trio reflects on final playoff ride
-
Edinburg's Medrano wins UIL State Wrestling Title
-
Monday 2/19 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights