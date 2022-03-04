Monica De La Cruz projected to win Republican nomination in District 15 congressional race

Monica De La Cruz won the Republican nomination in the race for U.S. House District 15, according to unofficial election results.

De La Cruz received 57% of the votes in the crowded 15th congressional district race and beat out eight other primary candidates.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 97 percent of precincts were reporting.

"Well, what I believe is that the core values that I represent, which are faith, family, and freedom is at the core of what the people of Texas (District) 15 really want," Del La Cruz said. "We're seeing a shift from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party because they have been woken up."

De La Cruz will likely face Ruben Ramirez, who is projected to win the Democratic nomination for District 15, in November.

Votes still need to be canvassed before they are official.