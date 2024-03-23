Monster Jam set for this weekend at Payne Arena
Related Story
Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo has been fully transformed to host Monster Jam this weekend.
Hundreds are expected to attend to watch multiple monster trucks compete.
Monster Jam will run from Friday, March 22 through Sunday, March 24.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
Payne Arena in the city of Hidalgo has been fully transformed to host Monster Jam this weekend. Hundreds are... More >>
News Video
-
UTRGV expanding cancer research with $6 million grant
-
DPS seeking driver involved in fatal San Carlos hit-and-run crash
-
Brownsville veteran receives new home following devastating fire
-
Dogs rescued from Brownsville home nearly ready for adoption
-
Bariatric surgery patients to share their story during South Texas Health System...
Sports Video
-
Brownsville Jubilee ready to make strides in postseason
-
Golden Boot Galvan
-
McAllen Memorial goes undefeated en route to District 31-5A title
-
Western Athletic Conference acknowledges UTRGV exiting the conference in a release
-
UTRGV announces new name for the Vaqueros stadium, after Vackar family