Monte Alto family's home suffers storm damage

Hurricane Hanna destroyed a home in Monte Alto over the weekend — leaving a family of seven homeless.

The storm ripped the roof off the Ramos family home. Water poured inside, soaking everything. And without power, everything in the refrigerator spoiled.

Channel 5 News reporter Tanvi Varma witnessed the damage firsthand.

Watch the video for the full story.

