Monte Alto man concerned over drainage improvements

Flood-prone Monte Alto was spared from Wednesday's storm, but fewer residents are around to see it.

Arturo Martinez has lived in Monte Alto since he was a child, but he says his home has suffered significant flood damages in the last three years.

While the floodwater missed the veteran's home and receded in the afternoon, he says some of his neighbors have left for good.

“People have moved out," Martinez said. “Maybe because of the damage they got before.”

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 officials said the storm caused minimal damage to homes.

Nevertheless, Martinez is worried about property taxes increasing and says he hasn't seen any drainage improvements in the community.

If you live in the Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and would like to report any issues, call (956) 968-8733.