More Bugs Being Used to Control Invasive Plant Along Border

WESLACO – Border Patrol is following a plan begun by U.S. Department of Agriculture to control an invasive plant growing along the river.

The carrizo cane arrived to the Rio Grande from Spain; researchers believe it came with colonists.

The plant grows very fast and tall, making it an easy hiding place for people crossing into the U.S. illegally.

Dr. John Goolsby from the USDA has been working on a project to introduce a solution to the problem.

The arundo wasp and the arundo scale are two bugs from the same place as the carrizo cane.

These bugs feed on the cane and weaken it, ultimately killing it.

Late last year, the USDA introduced a new insect species to the mix.

The arundo leafminer will later be followed by the arundo fly.

For now, Border Patrol is working on cutting the plant down to three feet.

