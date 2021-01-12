More financial help on the way for small businesses

Thousands of businesses across the county have had to close their doors for good due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In December Congress approved $284 Billion for small-business loans. For the last two small business stimulus packages $525 billion were handed out, but not all who applied received a loan.

Luis Gutierrez, manager at La Jaiba restaurant said the money he received from the last paycheck protection loans dried up. He said even with the help he has still been forced to cut employee hours.

