More people expected to shop this Black Friday despite inflation

With bellies still full of turkey and pumpkin pie, many went out early Friday morning to take part in the biggest shopping day of the year.

With Black Friday, shoppers have a perfect chance to save big on holiday shopping.

Inflation is at a 30-year high, so some gifts may be about five to 15 percent more expensive than in previous years.

That hasn't stopped consumers from spending their money so far.

According to the National Retail Federation, more people are expected to shop this year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday compared to last year.

There are stock shortages on multiple items from electronics to everyday appliances.

Consumer experts say if a deal catches your interest, the best thing to do is buy it right away - because you might not get a second chance.